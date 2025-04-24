DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Close illegal openings on highways in Panipat, Sonepat: Admn to officials

Close illegal openings on highways in Panipat, Sonepat: Admn to officials

Taking serious note of accidental deaths on the highways in Panipat and Sonepat district, the district administration has directed officials of the departments concerned to close all illegal openings on national highways crossing from the districts under the Road Safety...
article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The National Highway-44 in Panipat.
Advertisement

Taking serious note of accidental deaths on the highways in Panipat and Sonepat district, the district administration has directed officials of the departments concerned to close all illegal openings on national highways crossing from the districts under the Road Safety and Safe School Vahan Policy.

Sonepat DC directed the officials to identify such people, who reportedly made illegal openings on the national highways and lodge FIRs against them. Dr Manoj Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat, while chairing the meeting of the Road Safety and the Safe School Vahan Policy, directed the officials to take strict measures to stop accidents on the highways in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also warned the officials that if any death was reported in the district, then action would be initiated against the official concerned under Section 304 of the BNS after fixing his responsibility. That’s why all agencies should identify all black spots on the highway to stop accidents.

Advertisement

Yadav directed the HSIIDC and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that the pedestrian should use the foot overbridge (FOB) to cross the NH-44 near the Barhi industrial zone to avert accidents and also directed the officials to work with mutual coordination with the industries there.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Railways officials to complete the flyovers’ on NH-352 A and on Rohtak road. Taking a note of the accidents on NH-44, the Deputy Commissioner directed the NHAI officials to repair the bumps on the highway on priority to avert accidents. He said cameras should be installed to keep an eye on overspeeding vehicles. He also directed the NHAI officials to establish proper signboards on the highways for public convenience.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said some liquor shop owners and other business establishments had made illegal openings on NH-44. He directed ACP Rahul Dev to close these illegal openings and initiate legal action against the violators.

In Panipat, DC Dr Virender Kumar Dahiya directed the officials to close all illegal openings on the highways, which had become a major reason behind the accidents. He also directed the officials to construct speed breakers and zebra crossings on main roads, where they were needed.

Dahiya said the technical sanction for the installation of grills on the canal near Sewah village had been approved and the tender would be invited for it by next week. He also directed the officials to ensure completion of work on roads and send the action-taken report.

Dahiya further directed the UHBVN officials to remove the electric poles on time so that widening work of NH-44 does not get delayed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper