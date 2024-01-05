Close illegal openings on NH-44 for motorists’ safety: Minister

Chandigarh, January 4
Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma today emphasised on the need of transforming National Highway-44 into a zero-tolerance zone. It is aimed at curbing accidents and enhance overall safety standards.
While chairing a meeting on road safety, he directed the officers to immediately close all unauthorised cuts on these roads to ensure control over accidents. He emphasised on taking strict action against illegal cuts made in front of dhabas and petrol pumps on the national highways.
The minister said the goal was to reduce accidents on roads. To control accidents, increased patrolling on the national and state highways was essential. He said prompt completion of work related to accident-prone points, speed breakers, signage boards, road markings, cat eyes and black spots was necessary. He further directed the officers concerned to immediately address illegal cuts on the national highways, particularly those in front of dhabas and petrol pumps, by registering FIRs.
