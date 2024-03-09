Gurugram: Club bouncers ‘thrash’ Uttarakhand woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 8

An Uttarakhand woman was allegedly severely beaten by male and female bouncers of a club and threatened with death by being thrown out of the establishment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the club premises, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Sector 40 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Aditi, a native of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand, the incident occurred in a club located at the service lane of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Signature Tower on Wednesday late night when she went to the club with her friends for a party.

Aditi stated, “It was around midnight when my friend Priyaranjan was smoking a cigarette. Three to four bouncers, including two females, one named Megha, arrived and began abusing us without any provocation. They started a fight, and while I was defending myself, Megha began hitting me. I was beaten up, and the male bouncers attempted to strangle me before forcibly ejecting us from the club. During the altercation, I sustained injuries to my neck, chest and face, and my T-shirt was torn.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Uttarakhand