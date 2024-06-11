CM: Rs 100 crore to be spent on dharamshalas’ renovation

Chandigarh, June 10
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Rs 100 crore will be allocated for the renovation and improvement of all dharamshalas belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in the state.
He said former CM Manohar Lal Khattar worked to eliminate the backlog of SC vacancies in government jobs during his tenure, and any remaining vacancies would be addressed soon.
The CM was addressing representatives of various organisations belonging to the SC community who had come to greet him.
Saini said those having any difficulty could come to his residence at any time to share their issues. Immediate action would be taken to resolve their problems and no one would face injustice, he said. He said BR Ambedkar’s vision was to empower the poorest and protect their rights. Similarly, Jyotiba Phule dedicated his life to uplift the underprivileged.
