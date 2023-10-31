CM: Rs 122 crore for widening of roads in 5 districts of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the strengthening and widening of seven roads of 96.42 km total length in five districts—Hisar, Faridabad, Karnal, Sonepat and Fatehabad—with an estimated budget of Rs 122.57 crore, here today.

While granting administrative sanction for these crucial works, the Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department officers to begin these works quickly and also asked them to accelerate the pace of the pending works for the convenience of the general public.

Khattar added that the construction of these seven roads will not only help to provide last mile connectivity and mobility for the people living in rural areas but also facilitate the growth of agriculture as well as trade and commerce, thereby increasing livelihood opportunities for the people living in villages.

Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the approved work of roads includes the improvement of road by providing strengthening and widening from Hansi to Dhani Kutubpur up to division boundary in Hisar, from Hansi Barwala road (Bhatla) to Khokha Mirzapur up to division boundary in Hisar and improvement of road from Sikri to Dhauj road in Faridabad.

