CM: Rs 250-cr projects underway at Jyotisar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Jyotisar Tirtha would be developed on the lines of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

In this regard, work on different projects worth Rs 250 crore was underway at Jyotisar Tirtha. The CM said Lord Shri Krishna’s ‘Viraat Swaroop’ had been installed at Jyotisar Tirtha at a cost of over Rs 10 crore, which had been made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar. Similarly, a 3-D projection mapping show would be held, which would be inaugurated during the Gita Mahotsav.

Khattar said apart from this, six museums would be built on the premises of Jyotisar Tirtha.