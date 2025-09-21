CM adopts 72 TB patients from Ladwa

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon residents to adopt TB patients and play a role in eradicating TB from Haryana.

Speaking at an event held in Ladwa, the CM said that if every capable citizen adopts a TB patient by becoming a Nikshay Mitra and provides them with a nutritional food kit, TB would be eradicated from the state.

The CM adopted 72 TB patients from the Ladwa Assembly constituency today. Nutritional food kits were distributed to each patient. Saini said the kits would be delivered for the next six months to each patient.

Nayab Saini said that the government conducts village-to-village screenings for TB patients and those found to be suffering from TB are provided free treatment by the government. Additionally, Rs 1,000 per month is transferred to the patients' accounts for six months to provide them with a nutritious diet. The Nikshay Mitra Abhiyan would be expanded, reflecting the government's commitment to reducing TB cases and improving public health.

The CM also listened to the public grievances in Ladwa.