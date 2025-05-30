CM announces development projects for Assandh block

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a series of key announcements for the development of Assandh block.

Addressing a large crowd, Saini paid tribute to Maharana Pratap, describing him as a symbol of pride, valour and sacrifice. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Maharana Pratap’s life and contribute to nation-building.

Saini was chairing the state-level function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap in Salwan village on Thursday where he not only highlighted the contribution of Maharana Pratap, but also announced a special package of development schemes for Assandh block.

Responding to demands raised by Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, the Rajput community and local panchayats, Saini assured that all feasible proposals would be fulfilled.

He announced that a new HSVP sector would be developed in Assandh, subject to feasibility, and the primary health centre at Salwan village would be named after Mohan Singh Mundhar. He further declared that the village drain in Salwan would be paved and Rs 21 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a Maharana Pratap dharamshala. A sports stadium will also be constructed in Salwan if the gram panchayat provides the required land.

For road infrastructure, the CM announced Rs 88 crore for the special repair of 55 roads covering a total length of 186 km. The work is expected to be completed by July. He also announced the special repair of 16 additional roads measuring 91.49 km and the maintenance of 41 roads totalling 123 km in length.

CM Saini said that the four-laning of the Karnal–Assandh–Jind road, including bypasses at Jundla and Jalmana, would be proposed to the Union Government for approval. He announced Rs 9 crore for strengthening the Assandh bypass and Rs 34.37 crore for the special repair of the Assandh–Kohand road.

Additionally, he announced Rs 5 crore for development works proposed by the Assandh MLA and sanctioned another Rs 5 crore for general development works in the area.

Saini was accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, Rajasthan’s Sheo MLA Ravindra Bhati, former UP minister Suresh Rana and other dignitaries.

Saini emphasised that societies that honour their heroes continue to move forward with pride and progress. He praised Maharana Pratap as a timeless icon whose life represents courage, sacrifice and the undying spirit of patriotism.

Highlighting the historical Battle of Haldighati, Saini said it was not merely a war but a clash of culture versus power, pride versus imperialism, and righteousness versus oppression. Despite being outnumbered, 8,000 Rajput warriors defeated 40,000 Mughal soldiers in the battle, he said.

Marking the 75th year of the Indian Constitution, Saini reaffirmed its core principles: freedom, equality, justice and secularism.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guided by the mantra ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’, India is progressing towards becoming a global superpower. He urged citizens to teach children that national interest must always come first, and to protect the nation’s values, culture and Constitution.