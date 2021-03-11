CM announces Maharishi Kashyap Chair at KU

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 24

Fulfilling the demands raised by the Kashyap community at a state-level function organised to mark Maharishi Kashyap birth anniversary in the grain market, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap would be included in the list of restricted holidays.

Besides, a Chair in the name of Maharishi Kashyap will be set up at Kurukshetra University (KU) for conducting research on the life history of Maharishi Kashyap, for which an amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given to the university this year. Khattar also announced that the chowk in DC Colony, Sector 14, in the city and Government College, Jundla, would be named after Maharishi. He also said the birth anniversary of Maharishi would be celebrated every year. “The birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap will be celebrated every year by organising similar state-level functions and an Antyodaya Kaushal Rozgar Kendra will also be opened in his name,” said the CM while addressing the gathering. Khattar also announced a grant of Rs 44 lakh for the construction of four dharamshalas of the Kashyap Community in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bilaspur and Safidon.