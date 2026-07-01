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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM announces Rs 125-crore development push for Bawal

Haryana CM announces Rs 125-crore development push for Bawal

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Tribune News Service
Bawal, Updated At : 02:28 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a Rs 125-crore development package for the Bawal Assembly constituency, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of projects spanning education, healthcare, roads, power infrastructure and civic amenities. The projects were unveiled during the concluding ceremony of the Khet Bachao Abhiyan at the College of Agriculture campus of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Bawal.

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Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the Chief Minister at the event. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and former minister Dr Banwari Lal were also present.

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Among the projects inaugurated were Government Girls College, Bawal, built at a cost of Rs 19.75 crore; a shopping complex with parking facilities developed by the Municipal Committee, Bawal, for Rs 20.29 crore; and the new Rampura police station building, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.33 crore.

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The Chief Minister and the Union Minister also laid the foundation stones of a series of infrastructure projects expected to support the region’s expanding industrial and residential base. These include a Rs 31.26-crore cement concrete road in Phase III of IMT Bawal, a Rs 28.78-crore waterworks project for the upcoming AIIMS at Majra, a Rs 6.60-crore 33 KV power substation at Ransi Majri, and another 33 KV substation at Bidawas to be built at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore.

Other projects announced include a Rs 49-lakh link road connecting Bishanpur Gujar Majri and Gujjaron Ki Dhani with Piliyon Wali Dhani to improve rural connectivity. In the health sector, foundation stones were laid for a primary health centre at Bakhapur, costing Rs 4.58 crore, and sub-health centres at Manethi and Bhalkhi Majra, each to be built at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.

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The projects are expected to strengthen civic infrastructure in Bawal, which has grown into one of Haryana’s key industrial centres due to the presence of IMT Bawal. The waterworks project is also expected to support the upcoming AIIMS Majra, while the new education, health, road and power infrastructure is aimed at meeting the area’s growing development requirements.

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