CM announces Rs 5 crore for works in Rori village

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Sirsa on Saturday to take part in a religious procession marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. During his visit to Rori village, the local panchayat presented nine demands and the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore in funds to meet development needs.

Later, Saini attended a national seminar on the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) where he was the chief guest. The event featured speakers including Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Academy chairman Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri and Central University of Punjab Vice-Chancellor Jagbir Singh. Saini also released two books on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.

The Chief Minister announced that a Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Chair would be set up at Chaudhary Devi Lal University. It will allow students to conduct research on his life and teachings. Before the seminar, he visited an art exhibition featuring paintings made by students on the lives of the Sikh Gurus.

CM Saini said that four sacred processions would be taken out across Haryana to mark the 350th martyrdom year of the Guru. On November 25, a grand gathering will be held at Kurukshetra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as chief guest.

The ongoing martyrdom procession, which began on November 8, will travel through various parts of Sirsa and Fatehabad districts and conclude in Kurukshetra on November 25.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said the state government follows Guru Tegh Bahadur’s ideals and that people should walk on his path of sacrifice and service. He declined to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of vote theft in Haryana but said the government is working to resolve water shortage in canals.

Saini also announced that the land of Gurdwara Chilla Sahib has been officially transferred in the shrine’s name, and a memorial for Baba Banda Singh Bahadur has been laid in Malohgarh.

Responding to local development requests, Saini said that proposals to make Rori an up-tehsil and block are under review. He also addressed demands to upgrade the Rori grain market and primary health centre, saying both would be improved once official requirements are met.

On the demand for a community centre for underprivileged groups, Saini said funds would be released once the panchayat arranges suitable land. For sewage and wastewater management, he announced that a small sewage treatment plant (STP) would be installed to recycle water for agriculture.