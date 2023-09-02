CM assures kin of raising issue with embassy in US

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 1

Family members and relatives of a 22-year-old youth identified as Abhishek, a resident of Kalram village, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in Georgia, on Friday met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the PWD Rest House.

They requested the CM to intervene and raise the issue with the Indian Embassy in the USA. The CM also assured the family members that he would extend all possible help. He said he would also raise the issue with the External Affairs Ministry. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan was also with them.

Kartar Singh, grandfather of Abhishek, said there was no clue about his grandson since August 24. “We suspect some tragedy has occurred there. We request that the issue be raised with the Indian Embassy there,” said the family members.

Abhishek had gone to Georgia one-and-a-half years ago and was working at a store. The family was last in contact with him on August 24 and thereafter, they could not contact him as his mobile phone was switched off. He alleged that three youths of the same village had a scuffle with him on August 24, after which they could not contact him.

