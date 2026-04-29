CM attends wedding of Independent MLA’s son

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday visited Bahadurgarh town and attended the wedding ceremony of local Independent MLA Rajesh Joon’s son, Sachin Joon.

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On the occasion, the CM participated in the traditional engagement ceremony and blessed Sachin. He also extended greetings to the family members.

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On his arrival at the venue, MLA Joon warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Several prominent leaders, including BJP Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Speaker of the Assembly Harvinder Kalyan, MLA from Charkhi Dadri Sunil Sangwan, also attended the wedding.

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A large number of dignitaries and local citizens from the region were also present at the ceremony.