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Home / Haryana / CM attends wedding of Independent MLA’s son

CM attends wedding of Independent MLA’s son

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini interacts with MLA Rajesh Joon and his son in Bahadurgarh. Tribune Photo
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday visited Bahadurgarh town and attended the wedding ceremony of local Independent MLA Rajesh Joon’s son, Sachin Joon.

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On the occasion, the CM participated in the traditional engagement ceremony and blessed Sachin. He also extended greetings to the family members.

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On his arrival at the venue, MLA Joon warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. Several prominent leaders, including BJP Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Speaker of the Assembly Harvinder Kalyan, MLA from Charkhi Dadri Sunil Sangwan, also attended the wedding.

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A large number of dignitaries and local citizens from the region were also present at the ceremony.

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