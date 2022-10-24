Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar celebrates Diwali with Karnal residents

Karnal, October 23
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Diwali with party workers and residents of Karnal city at a banquet hall on the NH-44.
While interacting with mediapersons, the CM appealed to the sanitary workers who are on strike, which crippled the garbage management across the state, to resume work.
“We have accepted their genuine demands. The Chief Secretary has also appealed to them to resume their work. During the festive season, they should avoid such stirs and try to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” said Khattar.
On the issue of the Adampur byelection, the CM said that the BJP will win the seat with a good margin. On the SYL issue, he reiterated that the meeting was held in a very pleasant atmosphere, but Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not agree with him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...