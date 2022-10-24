Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar celebrates Diwali with Karnal residents

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 23

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Diwali with party workers and residents of Karnal city at a banquet hall on the NH-44.

While interacting with mediapersons, the CM appealed to the sanitary workers who are on strike, which crippled the garbage management across the state, to resume work.

“We have accepted their genuine demands. The Chief Secretary has also appealed to them to resume their work. During the festive season, they should avoid such stirs and try to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” said Khattar.

On the issue of the Adampur byelection, the CM said that the BJP will win the seat with a good margin. On the SYL issue, he reiterated that the meeting was held in a very pleasant atmosphere, but Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not agree with him.

