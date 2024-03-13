‘CM city’ tag gone, Karnal residents disappointed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 12

With the elevation of BJP state president and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini as the Chief Minister today, Karnal’s CM city tag has gone, leaving local residents disappointed. Karnal got the title of CM city in 2014 after Manohar Lal Khattar was appointed as Chief Minister after being elected as an MLA from here.

Workers celebrate Saini’s elevation BJP workers and Saini community members have expressed their joy in Kaithal by distributing sweets. They congratulated each other, and said it was only the BJP where everything was possible. Surbhi Garg, Kaithal Municipal Committee chairperson, was among party workers present at the celebrations.

The residents said the CM’s city was not merely a title, but a reflection of transformative changes witnessed by Karnal during Khattar’s tenure. His vision of “Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek” resonated deeply with them.

“Karnal was long neglected as the previous governments did not give attention towards it. Under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnal has witnessed a good development like other districts. There has been infrastructural development and economic growth. The civic amenities have improved,” said Harmeet Singh Happy, secretary, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sarita Gandhi, a local resident, said Khattar’s tenure was marked by considerable progress and development initiatives in Karnal that was long neglected. “Karnal was included in smart cities list. Several major projects have been given here including medical college, horticulture university, starting of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, beautification of the city, upgradation of sports infrastructure and many others,” she said.

Many residents expressed apprehension about the future course of development. They fear a slowdown in development momentum. “We are hopeful that the new CM will take the development vision ahead,” said Amit Kumar, another city resident.

