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Home / Haryana / CM clears Rs 550-cr jute bag purchase for wheat storage

CM clears Rs 550-cr jute bag purchase for wheat storage

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file photo
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday approved the purchase of jute and other storage bags worth Rs 550 crore to ensure safe storage of wheat during the upcoming procurement season.

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The approval was granted during a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), where two key agendas related to the procurement were cleared. Through negotiations, the state achieved savings of Rs 80 crore.

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“This decision will further enhance the state’s grain storage capacity and ensure smooth and secure storage of wheat procured from farmers,” said a government spokesperson. The procurement is being undertaken in line with the requirements of the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the procurement process remains transparent, time-bound and adheres to quality standards to ensure optimal utilisation of government resources.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Saini said ensuring safe storage of agricultural produce remains a top priority. He also directed officers to expedite preparations for the rabi procurement season to avoid any inconvenience during the arrival of crops in mandis.

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Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Gupta, and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

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