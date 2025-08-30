DT
Home / Haryana / CM clears 61-km road upgrades in Morni, Kalka

CM clears 61-km road upgrades in Morni, Kalka

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:35 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the construction of 61 km of paver block roads by upgrading kutcha roads in 19 villages of Morni and Kalka, Panchkula district. The 12-feet wide roads will ensure smoother traffic access for residents in the hilly region.

Presiding over a review meeting with officials of the Public Works and Forest Departments, he directed that work begin promptly after obtaining the mandatory NOC from the Forest Department. He said, “Constructing roads in the hilly villages of Morni and Kalka will significantly improve mobility and open new avenues for development in the region.”

Saini emphasised strict adherence to timelines and quality standards. “Any compromise on quality will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Action will be taken against anyone responsible for delays,” he warned.

