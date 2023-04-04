Haryana CM: Compensation for rain-hit farmers by May

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 3

Assuring that the compensation for the crop loss due to the recent rains and hailstorm would be given to the affected farmers by May, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government stands with them in every situation.

Interacting with the gatherings at the ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes at Tigrana and Dhanana villages of Bhiwani district today, the CM said the farmers should opt for fish farming in waterlogged fields instead of traditional farming for economic prosperity.

He said there was an income of about Rs 2 lakh per acre per year for rearing jhinga fish. In such a situation, economic benefits could be availed by making good use of the waterlogged area, he added.

Khattar further said in the past eight years, the state government had brought many radical changes for good governance. “No department or sector has remained untouched by the IT reforms so as to ensure transparency,” he added.

Talking about the welfare measures of the government, Khattar said: “Today, every household has a gas cylinder. Clean tap water is reaching in every house. The benefits of the government’s schemes are automatically reaching the needy through the Parivar Pehchan Patra.”

Khattar also visited the residence of world boxing champion Nitu Ghanghas at Dhanana village and congratulated her.

The CM also visited the residence of Vir Chakra awardee Mathan Singh, who was martyred in 1965 in Bapora village, Bhiwani district. He also met the families of martyrs Girwar Singh (Sri Lanka in 1989); Suraj Pal (1965); Bhanwar Singh (1971) and Pratap Singh (2005).

WITHDRAWS REMARKS ON JUDGE

Under fire from the Oppn over his remarks on a judge, CM ML Khattar, during interaction with a news channel, said he had high regard for the court and the statement came as a reaction to a person who raised the matter of delay in joining. “That remark should not have been made. I take back my words and express regret,” he said.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The purchase centre of Dhanana village will be expanded to six acres

Only online fard copy will be valid and all institutions, including banks, will recognise it

In all, 122 of 5,582 people of Dhanana village have availed the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana so far

#bhiwani #manohar lal khattar