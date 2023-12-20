Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar concedes to Congress demand for summoning of officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Congress chief whip BB Batra raised the directive of the Chief Secretary on disallowing MLAs from holding janta darbars or calling meetings of officers. He said the letter stated that the MLAs should visit an officer for any work related to their constituencies. “This is derogatory. We are elected representatives and should have the right to call officers for any work related to the constituency,” he said.

Woman coach not allowed on premises After Home Minister Anil Vij told the House that the government would await the court order in the case pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of a coach by minister Sandeep Singh before taking action against him, the complainant on Tuesday reached the Vidhan Sabha. Not allowed inside the premises, she stood encircled by women police personnel, even as she claimed that she was there to seek answers from the government, the CM and Vij.

Though the CM tried to convince him and the Opposition that there was nothing derogatory in the order, he conceded to the Congress demand for allowing MLAs to summon officers to a rest house. But he clarified that since the MLAs were elected representatives, they didn’t have executive powers and could not summon meetings of officers.

