CM conducts aerial survey of Fatehabad, Sirsa districts

Hisar, July 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today conducted an aerial survey to assess the flood situation in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts and also held a meeting with officers of both districts at the Air Force Station in Sirsa. He directed them to continue the relief and rescue work and take prompt action to control the situation.

The Chief Minister said the government was working hard to help and support those who had been adversely affected by the flood. “I am personally monitoring the situation in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. In this hour of need, we are standing with our people. Whatever loss has been caused to them as a result of this flood will be compensated once the evaluation is completed. Farmers can register the details of crop damage on the e-fasal Kshatipoorti portal. The portal will remain open for a month,” he stated.

The Chief Minister directed officials of the district administration and health and animal husbandry departments to act promptly to help those stuck in flood-hit areas of their respective regions.

He sought information from the Deputy Commissioners of both districts regarding the waterlogging status in flood-affected areas, villages and dhanis, and said funds given by the state government should be disbursed to the panchayats as well for helping the residents.

