CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Congratulating javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning the Lausanne Diamond League Meet title, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said he once again made the country and the state proud.

The CM tweeted, “We are proud that Haryana’s son Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08 m. I am glad that athletes from Haryana are strenghthening the prestige of the nation on the world sports map.”