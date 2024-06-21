Haryana CM credits Rs 80 crore into accounts of over 1L workers

Tribune News Service

Jind, June 20

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched two new schemes during a state-level Shramik Jagrukta Evam Samman Samaroh here on Wednesday evening.

Money for sewing machines, cycles, tools The CM released Rs 15.07 crore directly into the accounts of 42,166 women for sewing machines, Rs 9.95 crore for 19,925 workers under the cycle scheme, Rs 15.90 crore for 19,880 workers to purchase tools, Rs 2.96 crore for education of 3,068 children of registered workers and Rs 7.23 crore for purchasing e-scooters for 1,446 children under the Electric Scooter Scheme.

During the event, the CM also credited Rs 79.69 crore directly into the accounts of 1,02,629 workers under 18 schemes.

The workers will get an incentive of Rs 1,100 upon registration under the Mukhyamantri Shramik Panjikaran Protsahan Yojana, which is among the new initiatives launched by the CM.

Besides, under the Kanyadan Evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana, workers will receive Rs 1.01 lakh for their daughters’ weddings, with 75 per cent of the amount being provided three days before the wedding.

Furthermore, an amount of Rs 12.18 crore was deposited in the accounts of 1,206 workers under the Kanyadan evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana, scholarships totalling Rs 1.25 crore were given to 379 meritorious children of registered workers under the Scholarship Scheme and financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh was deposited in the accounts of 34 workers under the Financial Assistance Scheme for their son’s marriage. Besides, benefits worth several crores of rupees were also provided under other schemes.

The Chief Minister announced that under the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, workers will also get an opportunity of Ayodhya darshan.

Criticising the Opposition, the CM said Congress leaders claim that if they come to power, they will close the portals started by the present government. “When the Congress leaders talk about closing these portals, it reminds people of corruption, because during the Congress government, workers did not receive benefits. But, the present state government has ensured that benefits reach every section through the portals,” he said, adding that over the past decade, the BJP government has provided benefits to workers under the Ayushman and Chirayu schemes. The Congress government talked about giving plots to people, but it neither gave possession of plots nor provided any documents to them, said Saini.

