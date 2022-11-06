CM dedicates flyover to Gurugram residents

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 5

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal today dedicated two much-awaited projects, costing Rs 141 crore, to the people of Gurugram.

The projects include the newly constructed flyover at Basai Chowk and Mahavir Chowk underpass near the main bus stand.

Addressing a gathering, the CM said a new chapter had been added to the journey that started eight years ago to make Gurugram a developed city. With these new projects, people will get relief from traffic jams.

On this occasion, people of Basai village honoured the CM by presenting him with a turban on behalf of the residents of Basai village and surrounding areas.

Highlighting the difference between the working style of the previous governments and the present BJP government, the CM said till the BJP came to power, the previous governments always exploited Gurugram and never paid any heed towards its development. The developmental plans of the previous government remained limited to paper only.

“When our government came to power in 2014, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was formed to expand the development and further ensure that the development scheme related to Gurugram is formulated and approved here only and there is no need to send the file to Chandigarh to get any approval,” added the Chief Minister.

CM Manohar Lal, while mentioning the road, infrastructure and metro expansion projects, said the project for laying a metro line from the HUDA City Centre metro station to Gurugram, connecting the Palam Vihar area up to Dwarka Sector 21, had been approved.

He said when the Central Government had implemented the smart city plan, Gurugram was not included in it because we aim to make Gurugram the smartest city not just only smart. For Smart City, the Central Government allocates an amount of Rs 500 crore, whereas in Gurugram, projects worth Rs 1,000 crore had been completed and work was going on many projects, added the CM.

Referring to the major projects being implemented through GMDA, the CM said the construction of multi-speciality Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram with a capacity of 650 beds was in progress. The hospital would be built in Sector 102 at a cost of about Rs 542 crore. Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Daulatabad, MLA Badshahpur, said the CM himself monitors every development project related to Gurugram. Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla said the CM had a clear vision for the development of Gurugram and he has fulfilled the same.

Villagers protest during inauguration

During Basai Chowk flyover opening, villagers protested against the dumping station being built on 5 acres and demanded its shifting to another site

The CM tried to convince the protesters, citing temporary arrangements, but they remained adamant

Khattar said due to the heap of garbage in Bandhwadi, a new plant was not being built there. Till then, this arrangement would remain here. As the villagers did not agree to this, the CM gave his consent to shifting it from here

Villagers said if the problem was not resolved in a week, they would agitate