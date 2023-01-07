CM dedicates projects worth Rs 1,882 cr

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today dedicated 167 public welfare projects, costing over Rs 1,882 crore, related to education, health, water, power and road connectivity etc. to the people of the state.

Rs 36.7-cr road projects for Faridabad dist Faridabad: Road projects worth Rs 36.7 crore were inaugurated by the CM through video-conferencing on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 104.17 crore. TNS Rs 74-crore projects for Karnal dist Karnal: The CM virtually inaugurated 12 projects and laid the foundation stones for seven others (worth Rs 74 crore). Local leader symbolically dedicated these to the people from Mini Secretariat here. TNS Rs 52-crore projects for Y’nagar district Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth Rs 57.50 crore in Yamunanagar district on Friday. As part of the event, the district administration organised a programme near Hathnikund barrage here, where Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar addressed the gathering. TNS

At a state-level programme held at Dhanwapur village, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated 113 projects worth over Rs 791 crore and laid the foundation stone of 54 projects costing around Rs 1,090 crore.

The list of key projects inaugurated by the CM included the augmentation drinking water supply scheme in quality-affected 84 villages of Prithla and Palwal blocks in Palwal district and Ballabgarh block in Faridabad district by the construction of Ranney well and deep tubewell at Mohna village and augmentation Canal Based W/s Scheme for 25 villages of Satnali block, Mahendragarh.

The CM also inaugurated a flyover constructed at Sheela Chowk on the intersection of Delhi-Hisar road with RKDB road besides construction of a bridge on JLN Feeder and BSB Canal on the RKDB road in Rohtak district and an RoB on the Bhiwani-Hansi road in Bhiwani district.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of eight key projects, including the construction of the state’s first International Habitat Centre (Art, Culture & Innovative Centre) at Sector 1 in Panchkula (Chandimandir); four-lanning of Raimalikpur (Rajasthan border) Nangal Chaudhary-Narnaul-Mahendragarh-Dadri Road; construction of new government college building at Israna, Panipat; construction of HL bridge, SYL and Narwana Br. Canals on Karnal Kachhwa Sambli Kaul road in Karnal district.

The foundation stones of projects relating to rejuvenation of Badkhal Lake; covering Jhajjar link drain with RCC box; treatment of wastewater by constructing 15 MLD decentralised waste water treatment plant on EPC model at Sector-25 in Ballabgarh, Faridabad; and augmentation of water supply scheme and sewerage at Madlauda village in Panipat district were also laid.

Mahendragarh got three projects worth around Rs 421.42 crore, while Palwal got nine projects worth Rs 187 crore, Gurugram 11 projects worth Rs 168.36 and Faridabad eight projects worth Rs 143 crore.

Ambala got four projects worth Rs 15.57 crore, Bhiwani four projects worth Rs 31.45 crore, Charkhi Dadri two projects worth Rs 2 crore, Fatehabad seven projects worth Rs 2.31 crore, Hisar two projects worth Rs 5.65 crore, Jhajjar 23 projects costing Rs 371 crore and Jind four projects costing Rs 22.76 crore.

Kaithal got one project costing Rs 1.19 crore, Karnal 17 projects worth Rs 74 crore, Kurukshetra four projects worth Rs 1.50 crore, Nuh 12 projects worth Rs 37.36 crore, Panchkula three projects worth Rs 105.67 crore.