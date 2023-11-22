CM directs DCs to expedite resolution of grievances

Chandigarh, November 21
To improve governance and address public grievances effectively, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed DCs to expedite the resolution process of the District Grievances Committee (DGC) meetings.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...