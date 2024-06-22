Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini disburses Rs 135-cr relief to 54K farmers

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 21

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today disbursed a compensation of Rs 135 crore for damaged rabi crops directly into the accounts of over 54,000 farmers across the state through the e-Fasal Kshatipurti Portal during a function here.

Besides, the CM also released a financial assistance of Rs 131.24 crore into the accounts of 3,527 eligible beneficiaries under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana.

Saini said the state government was working to strengthen the poor through various schemes. “Over the past 10 years, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has ensured the security of the farmers from crop damage and empowering the farmers,” he said.

The CM said in the last nine and a half years, the double-engine government has provided Rs 12,500 crore as compensation to farmers. “The central and state government is continuously working to empower the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth,” he said. He claimed that there was a significant difference between the previous government’s tenure and the BJP’s tenure in terms of providing compensation to the farmers for crop loss. ”The Congress government during its 10-year tenure from 2005 to 2014 gave only Rs 1,100 crore as crop damage compensation to Haryana’s farmers while the BJP’s double-engine government has given Rs 12,500 crore in the last nine and a half years,” he said.

Saini said the Opposition has been spreading misinformation about the state government that the government would abolish the MSP. “Just two days ago, the Central government increased the MSP of crops to benefit farmers. In Haryana, the double-engine government also buys 14 crops at MSP,” he said.

The Chief Minister said under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana benefits worth Rs 20,000 crore have been given to the farmers.

Attending her first public meeting after joining the BJP, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said the BJP has introduced the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana for the poor and needy.

She said the government is continuously working for the welfare of farmers, women, and youth, providing jobs without bribes. All these efforts will rapidly advance Haryana. In the upcoming times, Bhiwani, Dadri, and Mahendragarh will strengthen the BJP’s hand, and we will continue public welfare works, said Choudhry.

