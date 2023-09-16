CM: Ensure satisfactory disposal of complaints

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the top priority for the state government was to address the concerns and demands of its residents. The Jan Samvaad programme, launched on April 2, was playing a vital role in regard. All administrative officers must diligently address public complaints, he stated.

During a review meeting with Administrative Secretaries regarding the Jan Samvaad portal, the CM said while the government formulated policies, it was the officers’ responsibility to implement them. They should ensure that scheme benefits reached eligible residents without any hindrance.

The CM stressed that after resolving all complaints and demands registered on the portal, the reporting individual was contacted by the confirmation cell to gauge their satisfaction with the resolution. Therefore, no officer or employee should provide inaccurate information or resolve reports incorrectly.

Dr Amit Agrawal, Additional Principal Secretary to CM and Director General of Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture Department, stated that the portal had received 21,000 complaints/ demands so far. Currently, work was in progress on 10,763 reports and 2,245 complaints had been resolved.

#Manohar Lal Khattar