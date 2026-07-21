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Home / Haryana / CM flags off 4 LED vans under Van Chetna Yatra-2026 to spread message of environmental conservation

CM flags off 4 LED vans under Van Chetna Yatra-2026 to spread message of environmental conservation

Tikkar Taal to be developed as a Mountaineering Training Centre on the lines of Manali, says CM Saini

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
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Tikkar Taal in Morni would be developed as a mountaineering training centre on the lines of Manali, along with strengthening its supporting infrastructure. This was announced by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a Youth Interaction and Tree Plantation Programme as the chief guest at the Apple Market in Pinjore, Panchkula.

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Earlier, accompanied by Forests, Environment and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh, the Chief Minister planted saplings at the Apple Market and flagged off four LED vans under Van Chetna Yatra-2026. These vans will travel across all districts of Haryana to encourage citizens to plant more trees and spread awareness about environmental conservation. During the programme, the Chief Minister also presented certificates to the youth who participated in the Thapli Nature Camp. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and MLA Shakti Rani Sharma were also present.

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The CM announced that 1,000 youth would be included under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. He also announced the appointment of a Special Officer in the Chief Minister's Office to address issues concerning youth.

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He further stated that 53 Herbal Parks have been established across Haryana for the conservation of medicinal plants and biodiversity. An international-level medicinal forest has also been developed in the Morni region. He added that Sultanpur National Park and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary have received international recognition as Ramsar Sites.

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