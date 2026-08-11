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Home / Haryana / CM Flying Squad, Agriculture Department raid Agroha fertiliser shop over black marketing of urea

CM Flying Squad, Agriculture Department raid Agroha fertiliser shop over black marketing of urea

Officials said the shop had more than 5,000 bags of urea in stock, despite which the fertiliser was allegedly being sold to farmers at higher-than-prescribed rates

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:01 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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The team, led by CM Flying Squad, Hisar Range in-charge Sunaina, and officials from Agriculture Department, had received a tip-off about illegalities at the shop. Tribune photo
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A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department conducted a raid on a fertiliser and seed shop in Agroha town of Hisar district following complaints of black marketing of urea and forcible bundling of other products with urea.

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According to information, the raid was conducted at a Kisan Seva Kendra. The team, led by CM Flying Squad, Hisar Range in-charge Sunaina, and officials from Agriculture Department, had received a tip-off about illegalities at the shop.

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To verify the complaints, the raiding team sent a person to the shop as a decoy customer. He was sold a bag of urea for Rs 280 against the prescribed price of Rs 267, with another product being forcibly tagged along by the shop owner.

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During the subsequent inspection, officials also found evidence suggesting that a farmer had been charged Rs 300 per bag instead of the prescribed Rs 267. The team checked the shop’s stock, sales records and other documents and found violations in the sale of urea. The joint team later submitted a complaint to the Agroha police for further action against the dealer.

Officials said the shop had more than 5,000 bags of urea in stock, despite which the fertiliser was allegedly being sold to farmers at higher-than-prescribed rates. Sunaina said the government provides fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates and authorised dealers cannot charge more than the prescribed price. Strict action will be taken against violators, she added.

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