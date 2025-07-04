CM Flying Squad busts gambling den in Gharaunda, 55 nabbed

In what could be one of the biggest gambling crackdowns in the state this year, a joint team of the CM Flying Squad, local police, and CID arrested 55 persons from a house in Durga Colony, Gharaunda, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police also seized over Rs 11.93 lakh in cash, more than 50 mobile phones, several vehicles, playing cards, coins and dice from the premises, said officials.

“This could be the biggest raid and seizure related to gambling in the state this year,” said a police spokesperson.

DSP Sushil Kumar from the CM Flying Squad said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off about gambling activity inside a rented house in Gharaunda.

“As many as 55 people were detained from the spot,” he added.

SHO Deepak, Gharaunda police station, said four of the accused have been taken on one-day police remand, while the remaining 51 have been sent to judicial custody.

“The investigation is going on to determine the involvement of others in it,” he said.