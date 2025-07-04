DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / CM Flying Squad busts gambling den in Gharaunda, 55 nabbed

CM Flying Squad busts gambling den in Gharaunda, 55 nabbed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:50 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In what could be one of the biggest gambling crackdowns in the state this year, a joint team of the CM Flying Squad, local police, and CID arrested 55 persons from a house in Durga Colony, Gharaunda, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

The police also seized over Rs 11.93 lakh in cash, more than 50 mobile phones, several vehicles, playing cards, coins and dice from the premises, said officials.

“This could be the biggest raid and seizure related to gambling in the state this year,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement

DSP Sushil Kumar from the CM Flying Squad said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off about gambling activity inside a rented house in Gharaunda.

“As many as 55 people were detained from the spot,” he added.

Advertisement

SHO Deepak, Gharaunda police station, said four of the accused have been taken on one-day police remand, while the remaining 51 have been sent to judicial custody.

“The investigation is going on to determine the involvement of others in it,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts