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Home / Haryana / CM Flying Squad detects illegal felling of 86 trees at Haryana Roadways Workshop in Hisar

CM Flying Squad detects illegal felling of 86 trees at Haryana Roadways Workshop in Hisar

Roadways officials claim trees were cut during construction work; Forest Department denies granting approval

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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A raiding team of the CM Flying Squad inspects the Haryana Roadways workshop in Hisar following allegations of illegal tree felling. Tribune photo
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The Chief Minister’s Flying Squad has detected large-scale illegal felling of trees at the Haryana Roadways workshop in the Hisar depot.

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The CM Flying team conducted a raid at the workshop and found evidence of the felling of 86 trees and the uprooting of 141 newly planted saplings. A preliminary investigation by the team revealed that the timber from the felled trees had been misappropriated, causing financial loss to the government. The Flying Squad indicated that the trees were cut despite a ban imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Sources said the raid was conducted on a tip-off by a team headed by Hisar Range In-charge Sunaina. The team included Forest Range Officer Surya and other officials.

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Sunaina said the team had received information that a large number of trees were being cut at the Haryana Roadways workshop in Hisar despite the complete ban imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. During the inspection, 86 tree stumps were found inside the workshop premises, indicating that the trees had been felled. She added that 141 pole-sized saplings planted on the premises were found uprooted.

The raiding team also could not find any record of the timber from the felled trees, indicating that it may have been disposed of. The contractor concerned had also not deposited the value of the timber into the Roadways Department’s account, raising concerns of financial loss to the government, officials added.

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Forest Department officials stated that, as per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the cutting of trees at any government or private site without competent permission remains completely prohibited until further orders. Therefore, the felling of trees and uprooting of a large number of saplings at the Roadways workshop appears to be a prima facie violation of the court’s directions, they said.

Sources said that when the Roadways General Manager was asked to produce permission for the tree cutting, he replied that the department had sought approval from the Forest Department. However, Forest Department officials denied granting any such permission.

The General Manager further stated that the trees were cut by the company carrying out construction work at the workshop as part of the project.

CM Flying Hisar Range In-charge Sunaina said that under the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions, cutting trees without permission is strictly prohibited. Any government or private institution found violating these orders would face strict action as per law.

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