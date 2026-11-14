CM Flying Squad finds 6,952 litres of ghee at Hisar warehouse; samples sent for testing over suspected adulteration

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Department conducted a raid at a warehouse in the Sector 27-28 in the industrial area in Hisar and found around 6,952 litres of packaged ghee belonging to eight different brands.

The FDA officials collected 32 samples from the products and initiated the process of sending them to a laboratory for testing. The quality of the ghee and the possibility of adulteration will be established only after the test reports are received, the officials said.

The raiding team comprises Sunaina, in charge of the CM Flying squad, Hisar Range, and Food Safety Officers Satish and Kajal. According to Sunaina, the team had received a specific input about the suspected storage and sale of adulterated ghee from the warehouse.

The preliminary inquiry also raised questions over the food safety licence and GST records submitted by the warehouse operator. The Food Safety Officials found that the licence issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) did not mention a clear house or warehouse number for the premises.

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Officials also found discrepancies between the address mentioned in the GST registration and the location where the business was actually being operated. The warehouse also did not have the mandatory GST information display board outside its premises.

A team from the Taxation Department reached the spot and initiated scrutiny of the GST records. Further action will be taken after examining the documents, officials said. The authorities also learnt that the packaged ghee was being sold to customers through online platforms.