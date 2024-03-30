CM flying squad inspects agriculture office in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 29

The Chief Minister’s flying squad conducted an extensive inspection of various divisions within the Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) office. The team members examined the records and documentation to check the effective delivery of benefits to farmers under different government schemes. They also took the records with them for verification with the beneficiaries.

Ajeet Singh, DSP, CM flying squad, said the team members checked the attendance as well as the data of different schemes, including direct seeded rice (DSR), Mera Pani, Meri Virasat (MPMV), stubble management and others in 2023. The team members also checked the target and achievements of the department. “The department has achieved a target of 75 per cet of the DSR, while it has claimed the achievement of 84 per cent of the target of incentive distribution for stubble management and 40 per cent of the MPMV scheme,” said the DSP. “We will scrutinise the records and prepare our report based on our findings ,” he added.

