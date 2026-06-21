CM flying squad raids illegal soil mining near archaeological site in Hisar village

Excessive soil mining has been reported near a protected archaeological site spread across 34 acres in Mughalpura village of Hisar district.

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The site was declared a protected monument by the Haryana government on May 1, 2023, following the discovery of artifacts, pottery and other antiquities dating back to the Mauryan, Kushan, and Gupta periods.

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Taking action, the CM Flying Squad conducted a joint raid on a sand mining site and found irregularities in excavation of soil beyond the permitted limit.

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The inspection team revealed that the excavation site is located adjacent to land under the jurisdiction of the Archaeology and Museums Department.

As per norms of the Archaeological Survey of India, any excavation of soil in about 100 meters’ area of protected site is not permitted. Following the raid, the Archaeology and Museums department officials has been asked to conduct its own assessment and take appropriate action, the officials informed.

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The inspection was carried out jointly by officials from the Mining Department, Revenue Department, Archaeology and Museums Department, and local police. The raid was led by CM flying Hisar Range In-charge Sunaina.

According to the officials, the team received information that large-scale excavation and lifting of the soil on private agricultural land adjoining an ancient archaeological site, with alleged violations of departmental regulations. During the inspection, authorities found a poclain machine extracting soil and loading it directly into dumpers.

The officials informed that the landowner, Baljit, had obtained permission from the Mining Department for soil extraction. However, physical verification and examination of departmental records indicated that the quantity of soil removed exceeded the amount authorised under the permit.

The officials said that a detailed report was being prepared and will be forwarded to higher authorities. Any excess excavation established through final verification could attract penalties and legal action under mining laws.

Meanwhile, villagers have expressed concern over alleging that the excavation of soil from near the site has led to destruction of the protected archaeological site that belongs to Harappan, Mauryan, Kushan, and Gupta eras, and has been declared protected by the Haryana Archaeology Department.