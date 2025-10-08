CM flying squad raids sweets shops, take samples of food items in Hisar

The Chief Minister flying squad conducted raids on sweets shops in Hisar and Hansi towns following the complaints of adulterated sweets being sold in the market on Tuesday.

In a crackdown by the CM flying squad on a famous sweet shop, the team found that mawa (dairy product) was being brought from Rajasthan by buses. The shop owners were found making sweets without a licence.

The officials of the Health Department collected five samples and said strict action would be taken after the test report. The team also collected three samples of khoya from a warehouse in Hansi. Sources said the CM flying squad conducted raid in Hisar following tip off about adulteration in sweets during the festive season.

During the raid at the famous shop, the team recovered a large quantity of mawa, rasgullas and cakes. During inspection, the shop owner could not produce a valid licence to make sweets, so a challan was issued, the sources said. Later, another raid was also conducted at a warehouse in Hansi, where three samples of mawa were collected by the staff.

The team was led by CM flying squad Hisar Range incharge Sunaina, along with District Food Safety Officer Dr Pawan Chahal and two Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Surender, and head constable (HC) Vijay.

Sunaina said on getting a tip off about the adulterated mawa being brought from Rajasthan to Hisar by buses which was further supplied to various sweets shops, the team raided a warehouse of a famous Misthan Bhandar in Hansi.

During the raid, the team found a person from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, supervising sweets production. It was discovered that large-scale sweet manufacturing was taking place without a valid licence. The team seized around 280 kg of mawa, 480 kg of rasgullas, and 32 kg of cake. The mawa was stored in refrigerators, polythene bags and sacks.

Food Safety Officer Dr Pawan Chahal collected five samples of mawa, rasgulla, and cake for testing and sent them to the food laboratory for testing.

During questioning, a worker at the warehouse admitted that he purchased mawa from Bikaner, Rajasthan, at Rs 280 per kg. The mawa was transported by bus to Hisar, where sweets were prepared and sold in the local market. After the raid in Hisar, the team conducted another operation in Hansi at a warehouse located in Dhaula Kuan.

Warehouse manager Kapil was present during the inspection. About 670 kg of khoya was recovered from the warehouse and the team collected three samples for testing.

Team incharge Sunaina stated that strict action would be taken under the Food Safety Act against the sweet shop owners in case the products failed the laboratory tests. She said that a strict campaign was being conducted during the festive season against those making or selling adulterated sweets.

She said, “Those playing with public health will not be spared under any circumstances. Raids will be conducted wherever complaints of adulterated sweets or fake mawa production are received.”