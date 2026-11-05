The team of the CM flying squad in Hisar has seized 159 kg of firecrackers from a general store in Uklana town of Hisar district. The firecrackers were illegal stored and were being sold in a densely populated area of the town ahead of Diwali.

According to information, the team of the CM flying squad along with officials of the Fire Department and the police, raided Singla General Store in the old grain market and seized around 159 kg of firecrackers.

Advertisement

The shop owner failed to produce any valid licence or permission for storing and selling the firecrackers. The Fire Department officials took the seized material into their custody. A case will be registered against the shop owner under the Explosives Act on the complaint of the CM flying squad, said the officials.

Advertisement

The raid was led by Sunaina, in-charge of the CM flying squad, Hisar range accompanied by Fire department official Randeep Sheokand.

According to information, Sunaina had received a tip-off that a large quantity of firecrackers had been stocked and was being sold illegally at Singla General Store, owned by Tek Ram Singla in Uklana town.

Advertisement

Acting on information, the CM flying team reached the spot along with Fire Department officials and police personnel and inspected the shop. The shop owner could not produce any valid licence or permission for storing or selling the explosive material. The team subsequently called the local police and initiated legal proceedings. The Fire Department officials seized the firecrackers. The officials said the stocking of firecrackers in a large quantity at the location posed a serious threat to nearby shopkeepers and residents as accidental fire or explosion could have resulted in loss of life and property in the surrounding commercial and residential areas.

Notably, an explosion at a firecracker godown near Litani Mor in the Uklana area around two to three years ago had claimed the life of a youth from Bithmara village near Uklana. The fresh incident of illegal storage in a populated area despite the previous tragedy has raised questions over compliance with safety regulations.

Sunaina said the state government had directed the authorities to take strict legal action against those storing or selling firecrackers without valid permission.

She urged the shopkeepers not to store or sell firecrackers without valid licences and in violation of the prescribed safety norms.

Investigating officer of the Uklana police Vinod Kumar said a case would be registered against the owner of a general store. The seized firecrackers had been taken into custody of the Fire Department and further action was being initiated as per the law.