CM’s focus on Punjab polls, not Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was focusing more on Punjab due to the upcoming Assembly elections there, instead of paying attention to Haryana’s issues.

He was in the city to address the JJP youth state executive committee meeting at Punjabi Dharamshala. Earlier, Dushyant Chautala visited Shahabad to offer condolences on the death of the elder brother of Shahabad Congress MLA Ramkaran Kala.

Addressing mediapersons, Dushyant Chautala said that a major event would be organised in Hansi on March 13 to mark the birthday of Ajay Singh Chautala. “The programme will be celebrated as Yuva Prerana Diwas and there is great enthusiasm among the youth,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Dushyant alleged that instead of focusing on Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini was frequently touring Punjab and concentrating on the Punjab elections. “The state has been pushed into the list of states with the highest debt. The Chief Minister has disturbed the financial balance of Haryana,” he claimed.

He added that the Haryana and Punjab governments, along with the Centre, were unlikely to take any decision on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue due to the upcoming Punjab elections. “Even the Supreme Court’s orders are not being implemented. This shows that the Chief Minister is prioritising party interests over the interests of Haryana,” he alleged.

Dushyant, while referring to the recent hailstorm in the state, said that the Chief Minister had not issued any statement regarding special girdawari or compensation for affected farmers. “This is not in the interest of farmers,” he said.

Dushyant said, “There was widespread resentment among the youth over UGC guidelines, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) and the results of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The youth were prepared for any struggle and had been assigned responsibilities to educate the public and awaken the sleeping government.”

Dushyant said the Chief Minister had failed to announce any major new project for Kurukshetra. “Old-age pensions are being cancelled and beneficiaries are being harassed in the name of verification. The law and order situation has deteriorated and the government must grant greater autonomy to the police to restore order,” he said.

JJP state youth president Digvijay Singh Chautala, state president Brij Sharma and several other party leaders were present on the occasion.