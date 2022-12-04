CM for ZP sessions on the lines of Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state.

Congratulating all panches, sarpanches, block samiti members and zila parishad members, Khattar said all public representatives should do development work in their respective areas for five years without any discrimination.

“Consider the entire area as your family and develop the area by fulfilling your responsibility with the spirit of service,” he added. Describing the panchayat as the government of the village, the CM said on the lines of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti sessions should be called for one or two days so that the public issues can be raised and development can be done.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised today in every district, block and village across the state in which 6,200 sarpanches, 60,133 panches, 3,081 block samiti members and 411 Zila Parishad members took oath. Khattar joined the ceremony virtually and addressed representatives, after which the officers present on the occasion administered the oath. He said this was the first time that elected people’s representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions were individually taking oath.

“The Deputy Commissioners of the districts and Gram Sanrakshaks in villages are administering oaths to them. When every public representative will take the oath, they will understand the words written in it, the duty, constitution, fear and discrimination. When they will do public work, they will remember this oath,” he added.

Khattar said the elections were held for a total of 71,696 seats for panches, sarpanches, block samiti and zila parishad members. For this, 1,60,192 filed nominations, 2,600 nominations were cancelled and 31,900 withdrew their nominations.

A total of 40,500 representatives were elected unanimously, which is about 60 per cent; whereas 85,127 candidates contested for 29,474 seats. He said the state government is giving Rs 11 lakh to the unanimously elected panchayats, Rs 5 lakh to a sarpanch, Rs 50,000 to a panch and Rs 2 lakh each to the unanimously elected block samiti member and zila parishad member. In this way, the state government is giving Rs 300 crore for the development of the rural areas.

“The work of the central and the state governments reaches the villages only through elected panchayats,” he added.

In 2015, the Haryana Government had decided to have an educated panchayat system by amending the Panchayati Raj Act and for this, the government fought till the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court legalised it and advised other states to follow this path. The state government gave 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats. After this, reservation was also given to Backward Class-A.