CM gives benefits of Rs 100 cr to 83,633 recipients

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 30

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday gave benefits amounting to over Rs 100.68 crore to 83,633 beneficiaries of three ambitious schemes at a state-level programme held here.

Chief Minister Saini said that an amount of Rs 22.59 crore was released as pension to 75,330 new beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

Similarly, an assistance amount of Rs 15.09 crore has been released to 2003 beneficiaries for house repair under Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme.

Apart from this, under the Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme, 6,300 beneficiaries of 100-100 square yards were provided rights letters and letters of financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. Such beneficiaries will get benefits of approximately Rs 63 crore.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was addressing a state-level programme organised at the grain market here.

CM Saini said that the double engine government of the Centre and Haryana is truly pro-poor and is continuously working towards making the poor economically strong and empowered.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government, the Chief Minister said that the poor had to make rounds of the offices to get benefits of government schemes; middlemen and commission agents used to act arbitrarily in the Congress government, but in his government, there is no middleman, no cut, no commission and no need to make rounds for any recommendation. The benefits of the schemes are reaching directly into the accounts of the poor.

The CM applauded several central and state government schemes launched for the uplift of the poor.

The CM said that the old age honour allowance was started on proactive mode in May 2022. Since then, the allowance of 2.32 lakh elderly people has been automated. Under this, the income limit has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. At present, an amount of Rs 605 crore is being provided every month to more than 20 lakh elderly people in the state, the CM added.

Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda said that the Congress government couldn’t do good to the poor in 60 years. But the BJP government has done so to the poor in just 10 years. The benefits of the schemes are reaching every poor, he claimed.

Minister of State Bishambhar Singh thanked the Chief Minister for giving benefits of the schemes to the beneficiaries and said that the BJP government has done work for the welfare of the poor. MLA Pramod Vij also addressed the gathering.

