CM gives nod to Rs 2,500-crore GMDA budget for infra works

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 20

In a major development boost to Gurugram, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approved a budget of Rs 2,574.40 crore for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The budget for 2023-24 allocates Rs 570.06 crore for infrastructure development, including roads, water supply, sewerage, and stormwater management, Rs 1,151.77 crore for capital projects, with a notable allocation of Rs 300 crore for Sheetla Mata Medical College. Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been earmarked for urban environment initiatives and a provision of Rs 538 crore has been made for operation and maintenance.

For the annual budget, the authority will have a revenue of Rs 2,043.17 crore from various heads while the remaining Rs 531.23 crore will come from the existing corpus fund. The CM also approved a proposal of a new master water supply line spanning 20.5 kilometres. To be built at a cost of Rs 125 crore, this line will address water supply demands for various city areas and new sectors. The 200 MLD capacity line, originating from Basai Water Treatment Plant Part II, will serve several sectors, including 101, 104, 108, 110, 110A, New Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, and Cyber Hub, facilitating water supply for both old and new parts of the city.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister approved the transfer of land for the proposed new sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in Sector 107 near Daulatabad and Sector 78 near Naurangpur. For the Sector 107 STP, 49.93 acres of land will be transferred to the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and 3.75 acres of land from Municipal Corporation, Manesar, to the GMDA for a 40 MLD STP in Sector 78. Similarly, to upgrade the road connecting Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Faridabad Road to NH-48, and approval of Rs 109.14 crore was given for the underpass being constructed at Vatika Chowk. The underpass is being constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the GMDA on a 50:50 share basis.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar