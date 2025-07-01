CM, Governor pay tribute to Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed sorrow over the sudden death of former Gujarat CM and Punjab BJP incharge Vijay Rupani in a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at a condolence meet at Ambedkar Bhawan, Saini said, “His contributions to public service and the BJP will always be remembered.”

He called Rupani “a true karmayogi, a thoughtful leader and a symbol of deep emotional connection with the people.”

Saini said, “With his passing, the nation has lost a public figure who served the organisation, governance and society with unwavering dedication and integrity.”

He highlighted that Rupani's ideology was rooted in the RSS and BJP's core values.

“His political journey was firmly based on the four pillars of patriotism, transparency, good governance and public service,” Saini said.

The condolence event was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and other dignitaries.