CM grants Rs 21 cr for road project in Rohtak

Chandigarh, December 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 21.27 crore for building of a new road alongside the country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak district, an official said.

This road project - 3,790 mt in length & 5.5 mt width - will be completed in 9 months and will provide seamless connectivity for Rohtak residents.

The official said the proposed road, commencing from Chinyot Colony and extending till Sector-6, will benefit over 50,000 residents of Gandhi Camp, Jhang Colony, Mansoraver Colony, Subhash Nagar, Kishanpura, Model Town, Laxmi Nagar, Kabir Colony, Vishal Nagar, Sector-5 and Sector-6. It may be recalled that the 3.8 km long elevated rail tracks was being built at the cost of Rs 315 crore in Rohtak.

