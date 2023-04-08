CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 32 cr in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal here today dedicated two projects worth Rs 32 crore to the people of Gurugram.

These included a railway overbridge (ROB) from Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and the rejuvenated and beautified Sikanderpur waterbody and watershed in Gurugram district.

“To bring ease in the lives of the people of Gurugram, the government has expanded infrastructure facilities, and while doing so, two important projects have been inaugurated today,” CM said after the inaugurations.

The CM planted a sapling in the Sikandarpur waterbody complex and also inspected the adjoining forest area.

Khattar said the newly constructed ROB at Basai would provide better connectivity to the people living in Hero Honda Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and surrounding sectors in the coming times and decongest the old ROB on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road.

The four-lane ROB connecting Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) in Gurugram has a length of 910m and was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore.

In November last year, the CM had inaugurated an 820-m and six-lane flyover and foot overbridge at Basai Chowk.

Khattar inaugurated the eco-restoration of the Sikanderpur Waterbody and Watershed project to restore 90 acres of the waterbody and watershed area of Sikanderpur.

An MoU was signed in April 2019 between the GMDA and Iamgurgaon to restore 90 acres of the waterbody and watershed area of Sikanderpur at a cost of Rs 9.1 crore. The aim of the project was to revive the area as an urban forest with a vision to integrating it with the city’s larger greening strategy, forming one continuous green belt for Gurugram as part of the Aravalli ridge.

The work on the Sikanderpur waterbody involved clearing the surrounding encroachments, removing garbage and debris accumulated in the waterbody and plugging the flow of sewage into the water body, among other initiatives. The plastic waste present in it was segregated and it was ensured that the waste was disposed of responsibly in the nearby landfill.

In addition, pipelines have been laid to channel rainwater to nearby residential areas. The revival of the waterbody has also reduced the risk of waterlogging in the area during the monsoons. Along with this, fencing of the area, removal of debris, construction of nature trails and footpaths, and extensive plantation with local species of flora have been done under the eco-restoration of the waterbody and watershed project.

Jawahar Yadav, OSD to the CM, MLAs, Sudhir Singla and Rakesh Daulatabad, GMDA CEO, Sudhir Rajpal, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, ADC Vishram Kumar Meena and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.