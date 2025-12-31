DT
Home / Haryana / CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 113 cr in Gurugram

CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 113 cr in Gurugram

Says city engine of country's economic progress

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file photo
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that Gurugram had become not only the pride of Haryana but also the engine of the country's economic progress.

Addressing the Viksit Gurugram Maharally here, Saini said of the 217 promises made in the Assembly election manifesto, 54 had been fulfilled within a year, while work on the remaining promises was underway.

He inaugurated and laid the stones of various development projects worth Rs 113.64 crore in Gurugram. The CM said during the 11-year tenure of the government, extensive development works worth Rs 1,909 crore had been carried out in the Gurugram Assembly constituency. Of 67 announcements made for the area, 39 had been completed and work on 11 was in progress, he claimed.

