CM instals Saini as BJP state president in Rohtak

Rohtak, October 30

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini was formally installed as the Haryana BJP president in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders at the party’s state headquarters in Rohtak today.

Former state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar advised the new incumbent to stay away from sycophants.

In a media interaction, Khattar claimed that the BJP never indulged in communal politics and believed that there were only two communities — the rich and the poor. “We have been working for the welfare of the poor and will continue to do so,” he said.

In response to a query, the CM asserted that per capita income in Haryana was now Rs 2.95 lakh, which was nearly double than that recorded under Congress rule.

Meanwhile, AAP state joint secretary Loveleen Tuteja and former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind were kept under preventive detention by the police as long as the CM stayed in the city.

Tuteja claimed that his house was surrounded by police personnel who did not allow him to move out. “Later, they took me to a police station and detained me there until the Chief Minister left the city,” he complained.

Jaihind also objected to his detention, stating that he would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court as this was happening time and again.

