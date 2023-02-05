CM interacts with new BPL cardholders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattat today virtually interacted with the new below poverty line (BPL) cardholders of Haryana in New Delhi. Expressing gratitude to the CM, the beneficiaries said by making the BPL cards, the government had shown concern for the welfare of the poor.

Khattar said the state government was running several welfare schemes for employment, health, education and housing facilities to bring Antyodaya families into the mainstream. "For the convenience of Antyodaya families, the work of making BPL ration cards on auto mode has been started in the state. The BPL cards of all beneficiaries have been made recently," he added.