CM interacts with Sirsa school panel, promises sanitation staff appointment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Sunday held a virtual interaction with School Management Committees (SMCs) across the state to encourage community participation in the development of government schools.

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From Sirsa district, the School Management Committee of Government Senior Secondary School, Mehnakhera, in Ellenabad block, got an opportunity to interact directly with the Chief Minister. A total of 833 SMCs from the district joined the online programme. During the three-to-four-minute interaction, the Chief Minister reviewed the school’s achievements and discussed its development needs. SMC President Subhash Chandra informed him that the school recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the board examinations, secured 42 merit positions and won first prize in the district-level school beautification competition.

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Village Sarpanch Pushpa raised three key demands including appointment of sweepers in government schools, installation of solar power systems to reduce electricity bills and construction of a boundary wall around two acres of panchayat land adjoining the school for security. Saini assured that the issue of sanitation staff would be addressed within the next three months and asked the SMC and Gram Panchayat to send formal resolutions so the remaining proposals could be processed as per rules.

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Principal Mahender Mehta said student strength had increased from 360 last year to 402 this year. He added that two students were selected under the Super-100 scheme, while a girl student represented Haryana in the state-level kho-kho competition.

District Education Officer Subhash Phutela praised the efforts of the SMC, Gram Panchayat and school staff, saying the institution’s achievements reflected teamwork and effective coordination. He also appreciated Coordinator Prateek for ensuring the smooth conduct of the programme.