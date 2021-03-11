CM Khattar demands separate HC for state

Chandigarh, April 30
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana and Punjab have demanded the setting up of a separate High Court for both the states and regarding this, both the states would duly send their proposals to the Union Home Ministry.
While interacting with the media after attending the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Khattar said that the demand for setting up a separate High Court for Haryana has been made in the joint conference.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also demanded the setting up of a separate High Court for Punjab, said Khattar.
He said that during the conference, Haryana has also demanded that the selection of judicial officers in the state should be done through the Haryana Public Service Commission. Notably, for some time, the selection process of judicial officers in Haryana is being done by the High Court.
The Chief Minister informed that detailed discussions on a total of seven pivotal agendas were done during the conference.
In the conference, satisfaction was expressed towards Haryana in terms of budgetary allocations made for court infrastructure.
The issue of making legal aid more efficient was also discussed at the conference.
