CM Khattar invited to Hockey WC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Sant Kabir Kutir and invited him to grace the occasion of Hockey World Cup to be held at Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29 next year.

Mallick discussed detail of the event with the CM who presented her a memento and Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

The CM said that organising such a grand event in India was a matter of pride for the entire nation. The national hockey team includes five players from Haryana. Haryana has given the slogan of “Khelega-India, Jeetega-India, Jeetegi-Hockey”.

The CM expressed hope that the Indian team would win the tournament. Besides giving cash prizes worth crores to the medal winners, employment opportunities were also being provided to the players of Haryana, the CM said.

“Apart from putting up Astro turfs at various places for hockey, better infrastructure has also been provided to the players,” he added.

Apprising the Odisha minister about the government’s ambitious scheme of Parivar Pehchan Patra, the CM said through the scheme, the government was trying to ensure bright and happy future for all.