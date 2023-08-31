CM Khattar, Vij blaming others for their failures, alleges Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today took on the BJP-JJP coalition over two lakh vacant jobs in government departments. Holding a press conference, he said neither were there doctors in hospitals nor teachers in schools nor employees in government departments. The BJP-JJP government was running on web portals, he stated.

He alleged that CET was a way for the government to favour their own people and described it as a scam. “The favoured ones just have to be told to see the previous paper as the questions are getting repeated,” he added. During our regime, the unemployment rate used to be around 3 per cent, and now, it has increased three times to 8.8 per cent,” he said.

On CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij’s allegations of the Congress being behind Nuh riots, Hooda said they were blaming others for their failures, and that was why the Congress had been demanding a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge. “But the government is not agreeing to it,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said even in the Vidhan Sabha, the government was seen evading reply in the matter of law and order and Nuh violence. “The Opposition had given notice for a discussion on the issue, which was also rejected, citing that the matter was sub judice. The truth is that only the issue of demolitions following the riots is pending before the court,” he said.

“It is clear that the government is neither ready for discussion nor a fair probe into the matter. This means that there is a clear attempt to hide the truth,” he said.

The MLA, BB Batra, said, “When Parliament can discuss Manipur violence despite it being pending before the Supreme Court, why can’t the Haryana Legislative Assembly discuss Nuh violence?”

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said, “None of the Congress workers or office-bearers are involved in riots. It is a lie. The Home Minister doesn’t even know the date on which MLA Mamman Khan has been called by the police. This shows their seriousness.” Hooda said the government also tried to mislead the House on Parivar Pechan Patra (PPP), property ID, and lal dora. “The government’s claim of abolishing lal dora is wrong. It has not been abolished anywhere,” he pointed out.

He said PPP and property IDs had become a noose around the neck of the public and there were many errors in family identity cards. “For this, the government is collecting information about people, which has been banned by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. Still, against the wishes of the citizens, the government is adding such information in the family ID,” he stated.

Hooda said the government also misled the Vidhan Sabha in reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes. “The truth is that the SC community will not get any benefit from this reservation, because the government had issued a letter on August 17 itself, reducing the effect of this reservation to zero.

